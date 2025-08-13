Left Menu

Teen Trafficking: Odisha Girl Sold into Marriage in Madhya Pradesh

A 17-year-old tribal girl from Odisha was trafficked to Madhya Pradesh, sold, and forced into marriage. Initially coaxed by false promises of a pilgrimage, she was eventually sold by acquaintances. Her family discovered the situation after she sent photos and videos of the marriage back home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:07 IST
  • India

A 17-year-old tribal girl from Odisha's Jajpur district was reportedly trafficked to Madhya Pradesh and sold into marriage, as police investigations revealed on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred two weeks ago, surfaced when the girl's family lodged a complaint with the Kaliapani police. They alleged she was lured to Madhya Pradesh under false promises by acquaintances seeking to exploit her.

The police have registered a case and are actively searching for the culprits. Investigations indicate the involvement of two sisters, with authorities determined to secure justice for the victim.

