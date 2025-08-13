Tragedy Strikes: Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Lampedusa

A tragic incident unfolded near the southern Italian island of Lampedusa, where a boat carrying migrants capsized, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives. The event has been confirmed by a United Nations agency and local media reports.

According to reports from Ansa news agency, rescue operations have led to the recovery of 20 bodies so far, while efforts continue to locate any additional missing individuals. It is believed that between 70 and 80 people managed to survive the ordeal.

Filippo Ungaro from the U.N.'s refugee agency UNHCR conveyed his "deep anguish" over the maritime disaster, indicating that more migrants might still be missing at sea. However, the Italian interior ministry has not yet released any statements regarding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)