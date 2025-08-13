Heightened Vigil: Assam Borders Tighter Security Amid Infiltration Threats
Security measures have been intensified at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to thwart potential infiltration by extremist elements and curb unauthorized trade, according to an official statement released Wednesday.
In light of intelligence reports hinting at illegal movements, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav has imposed stringent restrictions on the movement and transport of certain commodities along the border. These measures aim to maintain peace and security in the region.
The newly issued order prohibits movement within a one-kilometer strip along the border between sunset and sunrise. It also restricts movement on Surma River and its banks during nighttime, with particular limitations on boat operations. Exceptions for fishing and commodity transport are subject to scrutiny, ensuring that the region stays peaceful.
(With inputs from agencies.)
