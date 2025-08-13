Left Menu

Heightened Vigil: Assam Borders Tighter Security Amid Infiltration Threats

Assam's Cachar district has ramped up security along the India-Bangladesh border to curb infiltration and unauthorized trade. District Commissioner Mridul Yadav issued an order implementing strict movement restrictions, especially at night, to safeguard peace and security. The measures include regulating commodity transport and fishing activities within designated areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been intensified at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam's Cachar district to thwart potential infiltration by extremist elements and curb unauthorized trade, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

In light of intelligence reports hinting at illegal movements, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav has imposed stringent restrictions on the movement and transport of certain commodities along the border. These measures aim to maintain peace and security in the region.

The newly issued order prohibits movement within a one-kilometer strip along the border between sunset and sunrise. It also restricts movement on Surma River and its banks during nighttime, with particular limitations on boat operations. Exceptions for fishing and commodity transport are subject to scrutiny, ensuring that the region stays peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

