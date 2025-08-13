Left Menu

Delhi's Humane Approach to Stray Dog Relocation

Animal enthusiasts met with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal to discuss the humane relocation of stray dogs in alignment with a Supreme Court order. Plans include forming a joint committee to ensure humane treatment, including sterilization and vaccination, with the help of 500 volunteers to assist the MCD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:17 IST
Delhi's Humane Approach to Stray Dog Relocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Animal lovers gathered with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal on Wednesday to deliberate the Supreme Court's directive on stray dog relocation, emphasizing a humane, phased approach that integrates sterilization and vaccination.

The mayor assured them the dogs would receive care akin to 'at-home' treatment, while also welcoming the dedication of 500 volunteers to assist the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

With suggestions to relocate aggressive dogs first and conduct operations after shelters are prepared, the group urged the government and Supreme Court to consider the lack of adequate shelter facilities for the six lakh stray dogs. They advocate for returning treated dogs to their original areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025