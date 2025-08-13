Delhi's Humane Approach to Stray Dog Relocation
Animal enthusiasts met with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal to discuss the humane relocation of stray dogs in alignment with a Supreme Court order. Plans include forming a joint committee to ensure humane treatment, including sterilization and vaccination, with the help of 500 volunteers to assist the MCD.
Animal lovers gathered with Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal on Wednesday to deliberate the Supreme Court's directive on stray dog relocation, emphasizing a humane, phased approach that integrates sterilization and vaccination.
The mayor assured them the dogs would receive care akin to 'at-home' treatment, while also welcoming the dedication of 500 volunteers to assist the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
With suggestions to relocate aggressive dogs first and conduct operations after shelters are prepared, the group urged the government and Supreme Court to consider the lack of adequate shelter facilities for the six lakh stray dogs. They advocate for returning treated dogs to their original areas.
