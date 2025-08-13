Left Menu

Sri Lanka Urged by UN to Pursue Justice and Reconciliation

The UN Human Rights Office has urged Sri Lanka to seize the opportunity for significant reforms, aiming to address past human rights violations. The report suggests judicial mechanisms and international involvement to ensure accountability and reconciliation, urging Sri Lanka to fulfill its commitments for lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:37 IST
Sri Lanka Urged by UN to Pursue Justice and Reconciliation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a call to action for the Sri Lankan government, urging it to undertake transformative reforms and address historic injustices. A newly released report highlights the need for a specialized judicial mechanism, including an independent special counsel, to tackle grave human rights violations.

Key recommendations include releasing military-held lands, repealing the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act, and freeing long-term detainees under this law. The report also emphasizes the necessity of international support for accountability and reconciliation efforts. This comes amid the visit of UN High Commissioner Volker Türk, who highlights an opening for Sri Lanka to pave a path of justice and rule of law.

The document critiques Sri Lanka's historical reluctance to accept state responsibility in alleged human rights abuses. Calls have been made at UNHRC meetings since 2012 for establishing international prosecution mechanisms for offenses attributed to both government forces and the LTTE during Sri Lanka's civil war. The Tamil community claims significant casualties, intensifying demands for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025