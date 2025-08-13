Sri Lanka Urged by UN to Pursue Justice and Reconciliation

The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a call to action for the Sri Lankan government, urging it to undertake transformative reforms and address historic injustices. A newly released report highlights the need for a specialized judicial mechanism, including an independent special counsel, to tackle grave human rights violations.

Key recommendations include releasing military-held lands, repealing the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act, and freeing long-term detainees under this law. The report also emphasizes the necessity of international support for accountability and reconciliation efforts. This comes amid the visit of UN High Commissioner Volker Türk, who highlights an opening for Sri Lanka to pave a path of justice and rule of law.

The document critiques Sri Lanka's historical reluctance to accept state responsibility in alleged human rights abuses. Calls have been made at UNHRC meetings since 2012 for establishing international prosecution mechanisms for offenses attributed to both government forces and the LTTE during Sri Lanka's civil war. The Tamil community claims significant casualties, intensifying demands for accountability.

