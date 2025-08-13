Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Sunny Tyagi

In a landmark ruling, a court sentenced Sunny Tyagi to life imprisonment for raping a woman he previously worked alongside. The crime, committed on the pretext of false marriage promises,has been deemed particularly egregious due to the accompanying caste-based slurs directed at the victim.

The legal proceedings were set into motion following a 2020 allegation by the 25-year-old victim, who bravely came forward to report the repeated offenses. The police, upon thorough investigation, registered the case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 376, and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Delivering the verdict, Additional District and Sessions Court (Special SC/ST) Judge Baljor Singh not only handed down a life sentence but also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Tyagi, enhancing the punishment's gravitas. This case has set a precedent, reflecting the stringent measures the judiciary employs against offenses involving caste-based discrimination and sexual violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)