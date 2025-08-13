Supreme Court Launches SIT Investigation into Noida Land Compensation Scandal

The Supreme Court of India has ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations against Noida officials and builders for compensating landowners beyond their entitlement. This move aims to bring transparency and accountability in infrastructure development.

The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, has revealed findings from an initial SIT report which highlights potential misconduct. A new SIT with three senior IPS officers has now been tasked to delve into bank accounts and assets of implicated officials, under the supervision of forensic auditors and economic offences experts.

Further directives from the top court include the establishment of a metropolitan council, a citizen advisory board, and environmental assessments for future projects in Noida. The SIT's findings will be reported within eight weeks, with measures to ensure unbiased investigation and swift legal actions against corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)