Controversy Surrounding Wrongful Deportation of Indian Worker

Amir Shekh, a migrant laborer from Malda, West Bengal, finds himself caught in a cross-border controversy, alleging wrongful deportation by Rajasthan Police with assistance from the Border Security Force (BSF). The Calcutta High Court is now handling the case, with Amir recently returned to Indian soil.

The situation began when Amir was detained during an identity verification drive in Rajasthan. His family claims the police forcibly deported him to Bangladesh without cause, despite providing documentation including his Aadhar card and birth certificate. The BSF contends that Amir crossed into Bangladesh inadvertently and was apprehended without valid re-entry papers.

Amid mounting pressure, the local authorities have released Amir to his father, as political figures criticize what they term a 'cover-up' by central forces. Meanwhile, similar cases in other regions have come to light, highlighting persistent issues facing Indian migrant workers.

