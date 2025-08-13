Web of Deception: Actor-Cosmetologist Arrested in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sandeepa Virk, who claims to be an actor and cosmetologist, under the anti-money laundering law. Virk is implicated in fraud and misrepresentation using a skin care website allegedly serving as a front for money laundering. Links to ex-Reliance Capital director Sethuraman are also probed.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained a self-proclaimed actor and cosmetologist, Sandeepa Virk, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The arrest, executed after extensive searches in Delhi and Mumbai, charges her with fraud and misrepresentation using the website hyboocare.com as a facade.
Reports indicate that Virk is involved in laundering funds, with connections to former Reliance Capital Limited director, Angarai Natarajan Sethuraman. The ED's investigation revealed that public funds from Reliance Commercial Finance Limited were illicitly disbursed to Sethuraman, ostensibly bypassing conventional lending norms.
Additionally, Virk's beauty product website was discovered to be a ghost entity, lacking legitimate commerce features and functioning as a money laundering front, according to the ED. Despite Sethuraman's denial of any association with Virk, the probe continues to unearth illicit financial dealings.
