Nashik Police Bust Major Drug Syndicates with Rs 88 Crore Seizure

In an extensive crackdown on illegal drug operations, Nashik police have seized illicit substances valued at Rs 88 crore, leading to the arrest of 556 individuals this year. Senior officers announced the operation's success on Wednesday, detailing significant busts and arrests.

Among the high-profile cases was the seizure of Rs 65 crore worth of amphetamine in Chalisgaon and uncovering a drug factory in Srirampur, Ahilyanagar district, contributing Rs 15 crore to the drug haul. Special Inspector General of Police, Datta Karale, underscored the ongoing efforts against drug traffickers and organized crime syndicates.

Efforts extended to a special drive uncovering marijuana farms in hilly tribal districts of Nashik, with drones playing a crucial role in reconnaissance. High-profile arrests include Bullet Mahalingam Natrajan and his family, entrenched in the drug trade, with expanded charges under the NDPS Act.