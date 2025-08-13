Supreme Court Orders Stray Dog Relocation in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to authorities in the Delhi-NCR region, emphasizing the relocation of stray dogs to designated shelters. This move underscores the judiciary's commitment to uphold justice, diverging from prevailing popular sentiments that might deter such actions.

In an order uploaded on August 11, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan stressed the need for coexistence between humans and stray dogs, stressing the importance of public safety and the protection of vulnerable individuals, including children and the visually impaired, from stray dog attacks.

The court directed local authorities, such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, to establish shelters within eight weeks and ensure humane treatment of the animals. Additionally, it suggested exploring adoption schemes for these relocated dogs.