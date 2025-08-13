Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Stray Dog Relocation in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court of India directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate stray dogs to shelters, highlighting its role in upholding justice over popular sentiment. The judiciary emphasized the need for coexistence without compromising public safety. Authorities are urged to create dog shelters and avoid mistreatment while proposing adoption schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:13 IST
Supreme Court Orders Stray Dog Relocation in Delhi-NCR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to authorities in the Delhi-NCR region, emphasizing the relocation of stray dogs to designated shelters. This move underscores the judiciary's commitment to uphold justice, diverging from prevailing popular sentiments that might deter such actions.

In an order uploaded on August 11, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan stressed the need for coexistence between humans and stray dogs, stressing the importance of public safety and the protection of vulnerable individuals, including children and the visually impaired, from stray dog attacks.

The court directed local authorities, such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, to establish shelters within eight weeks and ensure humane treatment of the animals. Additionally, it suggested exploring adoption schemes for these relocated dogs.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025