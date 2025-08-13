Left Menu

Congress Protests Over Onion Export Policy in Nashik

Congress activists protested against the Union government's onion export policy in Nashik. They demanded a higher price for onions and transparency in NAFED's purchase process. Former minister Balasaheb Thorat led the march, claiming corruption and favoritism towards traders over farmers in onion procurement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:44 IST
On Wednesday, Congress activists took to the streets in Nashik, protesting against the Union government's onion export policy which they claim is not favorable to farmers. The protesters marched to the NAFED office, demanding a Rs 3,000 per quintal price for onions.

The demonstrators, led by former minister Balasaheb Thorat, have accused NAFED of purchasing onions from traders instead of farmers, alleging that this promotes corruption in the market. Thorat called for an inquiry into the purchasing practices of NAFED and emphasized the need for an open auction system for onions in the Nashik district.

Criticizing the Mahayuti government, Thorat alleged that their policies benefit the rich at the expense of common agricultural laborers. He warned of a larger agitation planned for August 20 at Chandwad to further pressure the government on this issue.

