Congress Protests Over Onion Export Policy in Nashik

On Wednesday, Congress activists took to the streets in Nashik, protesting against the Union government's onion export policy which they claim is not favorable to farmers. The protesters marched to the NAFED office, demanding a Rs 3,000 per quintal price for onions.

The demonstrators, led by former minister Balasaheb Thorat, have accused NAFED of purchasing onions from traders instead of farmers, alleging that this promotes corruption in the market. Thorat called for an inquiry into the purchasing practices of NAFED and emphasized the need for an open auction system for onions in the Nashik district.

Criticizing the Mahayuti government, Thorat alleged that their policies benefit the rich at the expense of common agricultural laborers. He warned of a larger agitation planned for August 20 at Chandwad to further pressure the government on this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)