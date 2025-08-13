Aid Bottlenecks: Gaza's Crippling Supply Challenges

At the Israel-Egypt border, aid destined for Gaza is stalled due to complicated bureaucratic processes and heightened security scrutiny, leaving humanitarian supplies languishing. This persistent delay contributes to the ongoing struggle in the enclave, where essential shipments like food and medicine are desperately needed.

Drivers and U.N. officials have criticized the holdups, pointing out minor packing issues and strict scrutiny for potential military usage as significant roadblocks. The World Health Organisation has reported similar challenges, with aid blocked for carrying "illegal medicines," though verification of these claims remains elusive.

The humanitarian side effects are harsh, with more than 200 Gazans reportedly dying from malnutrition. Meanwhile, international criticism mounts, urging Israel to ease restrictions to avert a deepening crisis, as current logistical constraints significantly hinder the flow of critical aid.