Bribery Bust: Sikar Officials Caught in Corruption Crackdown

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an assistant accounts officer and a middleman in Sikar for alleged bribery. They demanded Rs 60,000 and Rs 45,000 to clear pending bills for school construction. The middleman was caught with Rs 60,000 and the officer with Rs 40,000; another suspect fled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended two individuals linked to a bribery scandal in Sikar. An assistant accounts officer and a middleman were arrested for accepting bribes in exchange for passing pending bills related to construction work at a local government school.

The scheme came to light following a complaint received by the ACB's Jaipur Rural unit. Smita Srivastava, ADG of the bureau, stated that officials associated with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan's additional district project office were allegedly seeking bribes to approve an outstanding Rs 27 lakh in bills for school room construction.

A meticulous sting operation led to the capture of middleman Kamal Kumar Kumawat with Rs 60,000 and Assistant Accounts Officer Ramchandra with Rs 40,000. However, Khumaram, an assistant engineer implicated in the scheme, managed to evade arrest, according to the bureau.

