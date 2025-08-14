Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein Awaits Possible Retrial Amidst Sentencing Uncertainty

Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing in New York City on sex crimes, with a possible retrial on a rape charge. Convicted of forcing oral sex on Miriam Haley, Weinstein's trial for a 2013 rape charge involving Jessica Mann remains unresolved. Prosecutors and defense await a new trial date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-08-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 00:03 IST
A cloud of uncertainty hangs over Harvey Weinstein's sentencing in his New York City sex crimes case as discussions for a potential retrial unfold. Weinstein, already convicted in June for an assault on Miriam Haley, may face another jury for an unresolved rape charge.

Weinstein's legal journey continues as Manhattan Judge Curtis Farber deliberates a possible September 30 sentencing, contingent on the retrial decision for the 2013 rape charge involving Jessica Mann. Manhattan prosecutors signal readiness for a third trial on the charge, with Weinstein's attorney advocating for an expedient trial date.

The legal proceedings coincide with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's reelection campaign, as he seeks resolution for the cases. As Weinstein remains firm on contesting the unresolved charge, the court anticipates scheduling developments that keep the case and its high-profile implications in motion.

