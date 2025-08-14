Left Menu

Deadly Attack on Peshawar Police Station

Unidentified terrorists launched a deadly assault on the Hassan Khel police station near Peshawar, resulting in the death of a constable and injuring another officer. The attackers wielded lethal weapons prompting police to engage in a fierce gunfight. Reinforcements have been deployed as the area remains on high alert.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:15 IST
Deadly Attack on Peshawar Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a shocking incident in northwest Pakistan, a police station near Peshawar came under attack from unidentified terrorists. The attackers, armed with lethal weapons, targeted the Hassan Khel police station late on Wednesday.

Officials reported one constable dead and another officer injured in the ensuing exchange of gunfire. The deadly assault sparked an intense firefight, with police taking defensive positions to fend off the attackers.

The region has been placed under high alert. Law enforcement agencies have deployed reinforcements to bolster the ongoing operation and restore security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025