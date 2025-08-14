Deadly Attack on Peshawar Police Station
Unidentified terrorists launched a deadly assault on the Hassan Khel police station near Peshawar, resulting in the death of a constable and injuring another officer. The attackers wielded lethal weapons prompting police to engage in a fierce gunfight. Reinforcements have been deployed as the area remains on high alert.
In a shocking incident in northwest Pakistan, a police station near Peshawar came under attack from unidentified terrorists. The attackers, armed with lethal weapons, targeted the Hassan Khel police station late on Wednesday.
Officials reported one constable dead and another officer injured in the ensuing exchange of gunfire. The deadly assault sparked an intense firefight, with police taking defensive positions to fend off the attackers.
The region has been placed under high alert. Law enforcement agencies have deployed reinforcements to bolster the ongoing operation and restore security in the area.
