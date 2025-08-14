Taliban's Grip on International Aid: Allegations of Diversion and Corruption

A report by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) accuses the Taliban of forcibly diverting international aid in Afghanistan, excluding minority groups from receiving it and potentially collaborating with U.N. officials for kickbacks. The report is based on insights from nearly 90 individuals including former U.S. and U.N. officials.

Despite Taliban denials, claiming transparent distribution practices, SIGAR mentions the murder of an Afghan aid organization employee who exposed food aid diversion to a Taliban training camp, though responsibility remains unconfirmed. Furthermore, allegations of U.N. officials demanding bribes for contracts add to the controversy, which remains unverified by sources like Reuters.

The report highlights how Taliban forces and regulatory measures control aid distribution, favoring majority Pashtun communities. During the Taliban's reign from August 2021 to April 2025, international donors provided $10.72 billion, with extortion and collusion issues persisting. U.N. involvement allegations cast shadows over aid efficacy and integrity.