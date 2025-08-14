Left Menu

Taliban's Grip on International Aid: Allegations of Diversion and Corruption

A U.S. watchdog reports that Afghanistan's Taliban forcibly divert international aid away from minorities, allegedly colluding with U.N. officials to extract bribes, amidst accusations of manipulating humanitarian efforts. Taliban denies allegations, claiming aid is distributed transparently, while SIGAR uncovers shocking misuse and independent entities unable to confirm charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 02:43 IST
Taliban's Grip on International Aid: Allegations of Diversion and Corruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A report by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) accuses the Taliban of forcibly diverting international aid in Afghanistan, excluding minority groups from receiving it and potentially collaborating with U.N. officials for kickbacks. The report is based on insights from nearly 90 individuals including former U.S. and U.N. officials.

Despite Taliban denials, claiming transparent distribution practices, SIGAR mentions the murder of an Afghan aid organization employee who exposed food aid diversion to a Taliban training camp, though responsibility remains unconfirmed. Furthermore, allegations of U.N. officials demanding bribes for contracts add to the controversy, which remains unverified by sources like Reuters.

The report highlights how Taliban forces and regulatory measures control aid distribution, favoring majority Pashtun communities. During the Taliban's reign from August 2021 to April 2025, international donors provided $10.72 billion, with extortion and collusion issues persisting. U.N. involvement allegations cast shadows over aid efficacy and integrity.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025