Trump's Executive Action on Drug Supply Resilience

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order focused on strengthening the supply chain for essential medicines in the U.S. The order targets the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve (SAPIR) to stockpile essential drug components, the White House confirmed.

The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the Department of Health and Human Services is responsible for creating a list of approximately 26 critical drugs deemed necessary for national health and security. This action aims to prevent potential shortages and guarantee the nation's capability to produce vital medications domestically.

The executive order mandates the office to prepare the SAPIR repository for receiving and maintaining Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), which are integral to the production of these critical drugs.