Controversial Amnesty Law Sparks Outcry in Peru
Peru's president has enacted an amnesty law shielding military and police from prosecution for alleged human rights abuses during the 1980-2000 conflict. The move, criticized by rights groups as granting impunity, affects 156 convictions and faces backlash from international communities.
Peru has enacted a controversial amnesty law that prevents the prosecution of military personnel and police officers accused of human rights abuses during the country's decades-long armed conflict. The new law, signed by President Dina Boluarte, has stirred significant criticism from both domestic and international rights organizations.
The armed conflict, which occurred between 1980 and 2000, resulted in an estimated 70,000 deaths. President Boluarte declared that Peru honors those who showed courage against the Shining Path insurgents. However, rights groups argue the law grants impunity and undermines the country's rule of law.
Critics, including Human Rights Watch, claim the law betrays Peruvian victims and sets back accountability efforts. The opposition, primarily from right-wing political groups, says the measure addresses unjust accusations against service members. This development mirrors past amnesty laws annulled by the Inter-American Court for violating international human rights standards.
