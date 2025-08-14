Left Menu

Researcher Arrested for Alleged Plot Against West Bengal Minister

Hindol Majumdar, a Jadavpur University alumnus, was arrested in Delhi for allegedly planning an attack on West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's convoy. Majumdar, linked to a protest incident at JU, was detained at the Delhi airport due to a lookout notice. Kolkata Police seeks his custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have dispatched a team to Delhi, aiming to take custody of Hindol Majumdar, a Jadavpur University alumnus arrested for allegedly conspiring to attack West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu's convoy. The arrest took place as Majumdar landed in India and was detained due to a lookout circular notice.

Majumdar, currently engaged in research at a Spanish university, was intercepted during immigration at Delhi's airport on Wednesday morning, shortly after arriving from Europe. Subsequently, he was handed over to the Delhi Police pending further legal proceedings.

Authorities allege Majumdar's involvement in orchestrating the attack on Minister Basu's vehicle during a campus visit. The March 1 event sparked considerable unrest, with Basu accusing protesters of vandalism, while student groups claimed injuries from the minister's convoy. A lookout notice was issued naming Majumdar in connection with the incident.

