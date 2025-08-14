Supreme Court to Hear Migrant Workers' Plight
The Supreme Court is set to hear a PIL alleging detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers under suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals. States have the right to verify legitimacy, but interim orders could impact illegal migrants. Advocate Prashant Bhushan urges no detentions during inquiries.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) brought forward by the West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board, which claims that Bengali-speaking migrant workers are being detained under the suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.
Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi refused to issue an interim order regarding this detention, emphasizing the potential implications for both legitimate and illegitimate immigrants should the court intervene prematurely.
The bench has asked for responses from the Centre and nine states, including West Bengal, amid concerns of harassment fueled by a Ministry of Home Affairs circular. Advocate Prashant Bhushan called for a temporary halt on detentions, urging for a mechanism to protect genuine citizens during inquiries.
