Mufti Urges Supreme Court Action on Electoral Fraud Allegations

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged the Supreme Court to proactively address electoral fraud allegations put forward by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. According to Mufti, ensuring the integrity of elections should be a top priority.

Mufti praised the Supreme Court for forming a three-member bench to review the rights of stray dogs, emphasizing the nation's core values and commitment to both its citizens and voiceless animals. This, she noted, sets a precedent for addressing other crucial issues, such as electoral integrity.

Mufti stressed the increasing public expectation for the court to examine Gandhi's revelations about alleged voting irregularities that challenge democracy's core. Recent documents reportedly show significant discrepancies in voting processes, warranting immediate judicial scrutiny to uphold democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)