Tensions Rise as Police Remove Protesting Conservancy Workers in Chennai

Conservancy workers protesting against the privatization of sanitation operations in Chennai were removed by police, sparking opposition criticism. The workers, whose protest began on August 1, were demonstrating in front of Rippon Buildings. Leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and TVK founder Vijay condemned the ruling party's actions against the workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:03 IST
Late Wednesday night, Chennai witnessed heightened tensions as police forces intervened to remove conservancy workers protesting outside the Rippon Buildings, the heart of Chennai Corporation. This action has been met with a wave of criticism from opposition parties.

Protesters were voicing their discontent over the proposed privatization of sanitation services in areas including Tondiarpet, affecting zones 5 and 6. The Madras High Court had earlier expressed its expectation that public pathways should not be obstructed due to the agitation.

Opposition leaders, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and TVK's actor-founder Vijay, have openly criticized the ruling DMK government for the police action, denouncing the move as a suppression of legitimate protest fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

