Syria's Coastal Violence: UN Report Unveils War Crimes

A United Nations investigation has found that war crimes were likely committed by members of interim government forces and loyalists during recent sectarian violence in Syria's coastal areas. This culminated in March massacres, according to a report released on Thursday.

The violence resulted in 1,400 deaths, predominantly of civilians, primarily among Alawi communities. The U.N. Syria Commission of Inquiry highlighted the disturbing scale and brutality as detailed in the report. "The violence documented in our report is deeply disturbing," stated Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, Chair of the Commission.

Torture, killings, and other inhumane acts were confirmed through over 200 interviews with victims, witnesses, and visits to mass graves. The violence follows the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, urging interim government leaders to initiate fact-finding missions. New President Ahmed al-Sharaa has condemned the bloodshed and vowed accountability for those responsible.

