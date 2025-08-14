Left Menu

Syria's Coastal Violence: UN Report Unveils War Crimes

A UN investigation has reported war crimes by interim forces and loyalist fighters during sectarian violence in Syria's coastal region, killing 1,400 primarily Alawi civilians. The brutality has led to widespread outrage and calls for accountability by the Syrian interim government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:23 IST
Syria's Coastal Violence: UN Report Unveils War Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations investigation has found that war crimes were likely committed by members of interim government forces and loyalists during recent sectarian violence in Syria's coastal areas. This culminated in March massacres, according to a report released on Thursday.

The violence resulted in 1,400 deaths, predominantly of civilians, primarily among Alawi communities. The U.N. Syria Commission of Inquiry highlighted the disturbing scale and brutality as detailed in the report. "The violence documented in our report is deeply disturbing," stated Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro, Chair of the Commission.

Torture, killings, and other inhumane acts were confirmed through over 200 interviews with victims, witnesses, and visits to mass graves. The violence follows the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, urging interim government leaders to initiate fact-finding missions. New President Ahmed al-Sharaa has condemned the bloodshed and vowed accountability for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025