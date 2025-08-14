Erik Prince's Bold Plan: Security and Tax Overhaul in Haiti

Erik Prince, a prominent figure in the private security world and a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has unveiled an ambitious 10-year plan to transform Haiti's security and financial systems. His company, Vectus Global, has secured a deal with the Haitian government to combat criminal gangs while revamping the country's tax infrastructure.

Prince's approach involves deploying a force of specialized fighters from multiple nations, leveraging advanced technology like drones to reclaim territories from gangs. This effort aims to stabilize critical transportation routes and bolster the collection of taxes at the border with the Dominican Republic, a crucial revenue source for the island nation.

However, the plan has sparked significant debate about sovereignty and efficiency. Critics warn that relying on private military firms risks human rights abuses and questions surround the involvement of foreign entities in Haiti's internal affairs, especially as the nation struggles with severe food insecurity and governance challenges.

