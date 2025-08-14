Left Menu

Erik Prince's Bold Plan: Security and Tax Overhaul in Haiti

Erik Prince, former Blackwater founder and supporter of Donald Trump, has a controversial plan to stabilize Haiti. His firm, Vectus Global, signed a 10-year agreement with the Haitian government to tackle criminal gangs and revamp the nation’s tax collection system, aiming for a long-term impact on security and finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:37 IST
Erik Prince's Bold Plan: Security and Tax Overhaul in Haiti

Erik Prince, a prominent figure in the private security world and a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has unveiled an ambitious 10-year plan to transform Haiti's security and financial systems. His company, Vectus Global, has secured a deal with the Haitian government to combat criminal gangs while revamping the country's tax infrastructure.

Prince's approach involves deploying a force of specialized fighters from multiple nations, leveraging advanced technology like drones to reclaim territories from gangs. This effort aims to stabilize critical transportation routes and bolster the collection of taxes at the border with the Dominican Republic, a crucial revenue source for the island nation.

However, the plan has sparked significant debate about sovereignty and efficiency. Critics warn that relying on private military firms risks human rights abuses and questions surround the involvement of foreign entities in Haiti's internal affairs, especially as the nation struggles with severe food insecurity and governance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025