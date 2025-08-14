Left Menu

Pakistan Unveils Army Rocket Force Amidst Regional Tensions

Pakistan has announced the creation of an Army Rocket Force to enhance its military capabilities, drawing inspiration from China's Rocket Force. This announcement follows a recent confrontation with India. Prime Minister Sharif praised U.S. support in mediating a ceasefire and stressed the need for national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:07 IST
Pakistan Unveils Army Rocket Force Amidst Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a pivotal move to bolster its military strength, Pakistan unveiled the Army Rocket Force, an initiative hailed as a significant milestone by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The announcement was made during an event commemorating the 79th Independence Day and comes on the heels of a recent military standoff with India.

Drawn from China's advanced People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, this new division aims to enhance Pakistan's combat readiness with both nuclear and conventional missile capabilities. While specific details of the force's operations remain undisclosed, its formation underscores Pakistan's intent to maintain strategic parity in the region.

Following a tense four-day conflict with India, Prime Minister Sharif praised international allies, especially the United States, for their roles in facilitating a ceasefire. He further emphasized the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue through UN resolutions and called for unity among Pakistan's political entities to further national interests.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025