Pakistan Unveils Army Rocket Force Amidst Regional Tensions

In a pivotal move to bolster its military strength, Pakistan unveiled the Army Rocket Force, an initiative hailed as a significant milestone by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The announcement was made during an event commemorating the 79th Independence Day and comes on the heels of a recent military standoff with India.

Drawn from China's advanced People's Liberation Army Rocket Force, this new division aims to enhance Pakistan's combat readiness with both nuclear and conventional missile capabilities. While specific details of the force's operations remain undisclosed, its formation underscores Pakistan's intent to maintain strategic parity in the region.

Following a tense four-day conflict with India, Prime Minister Sharif praised international allies, especially the United States, for their roles in facilitating a ceasefire. He further emphasized the importance of resolving the Kashmir issue through UN resolutions and called for unity among Pakistan's political entities to further national interests.