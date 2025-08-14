Left Menu

Sukhoi Fighter Jet Sound Causes Panic in Nashik's Dindori Area

A 'blast-like' sound in Nashik's Dindori area sparked panic, later identified as a Sukhoi fighter jet noise. The noise damaged some windows but caused no further incidents. Authorities and HAL confirmed no property loss, reassuring residents against fear. Investigations continue for comprehensive assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 14-08-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 'blast-like' sound reverberated through Nashik's Dindori area on Thursday morning, initially spreading panic among residents. The noise was later attributed to a Sukhoi fighter jet, confirmed by a senior police official.

Heard across a 25-kilometre radius at 11:20 am, the sound reportedly shattered some window panes, according to eyewitness accounts. The Superintendent of Police, Balasaheb Patil, conversed with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) officials to glean detailed information.

Dindori tehsildar Mukesh Kamble stated that local officials have been tasked with investigating potential property damage; however, no reports have reached the district administration. As citizens were urged to remain calm, authorities assure that investigations are ongoing to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

