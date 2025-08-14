Sukhoi Fighter Jet Sound Causes Panic in Nashik's Dindori Area

A 'blast-like' sound reverberated through Nashik's Dindori area on Thursday morning, initially spreading panic among residents. The noise was later attributed to a Sukhoi fighter jet, confirmed by a senior police official.

Heard across a 25-kilometre radius at 11:20 am, the sound reportedly shattered some window panes, according to eyewitness accounts. The Superintendent of Police, Balasaheb Patil, conversed with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) officials to glean detailed information.

Dindori tehsildar Mukesh Kamble stated that local officials have been tasked with investigating potential property damage; however, no reports have reached the district administration. As citizens were urged to remain calm, authorities assure that investigations are ongoing to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)