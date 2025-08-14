Supreme Court's Directive Sparks Hope for Electoral Transparency in Bihar

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission to disclose the details of 65 lakh voters omitted from Bihar's draft electoral roll. This directive, described by the Congress as a 'beacon of hope,' aims to bolster electoral transparency in the state.

Congress has interpreted the ruling as a testament to the integrity of the nation's democratic framework, indicating a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to safeguard the Republic from potential governmental manipulations. The party praised the Supreme Court for its steadfastness in defending constitutional rights.

The order, issued by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, calls for wide publicity to inform the public about where the list can be accessed. Additionally, individuals whose names were deleted can address the issue with poll officials, amplifying public engagement in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)