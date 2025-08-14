Left Menu

Supreme Court's Directive Sparks Hope for Electoral Transparency in Bihar

The Supreme Court's order for the Election Commission to reveal details of 65 lakh voters removed from Bihar's draft electoral roll is seen as a 'beacon of hope' by Congress. This decision is viewed as a crucial step in bolstering electoral transparency and upholding democratic principles in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:12 IST
Supreme Court's Directive Sparks Hope for Electoral Transparency in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission to disclose the details of 65 lakh voters omitted from Bihar's draft electoral roll. This directive, described by the Congress as a 'beacon of hope,' aims to bolster electoral transparency in the state.

Congress has interpreted the ruling as a testament to the integrity of the nation's democratic framework, indicating a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to safeguard the Republic from potential governmental manipulations. The party praised the Supreme Court for its steadfastness in defending constitutional rights.

The order, issued by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, calls for wide publicity to inform the public about where the list can be accessed. Additionally, individuals whose names were deleted can address the issue with poll officials, amplifying public engagement in the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025