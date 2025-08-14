Supreme Court's Directive Sparks Hope for Electoral Transparency in Bihar
The Supreme Court's order for the Election Commission to reveal details of 65 lakh voters removed from Bihar's draft electoral roll is seen as a 'beacon of hope' by Congress. This decision is viewed as a crucial step in bolstering electoral transparency and upholding democratic principles in India.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission to disclose the details of 65 lakh voters omitted from Bihar's draft electoral roll. This directive, described by the Congress as a 'beacon of hope,' aims to bolster electoral transparency in the state.
Congress has interpreted the ruling as a testament to the integrity of the nation's democratic framework, indicating a significant stride in the ongoing efforts to safeguard the Republic from potential governmental manipulations. The party praised the Supreme Court for its steadfastness in defending constitutional rights.
The order, issued by Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, calls for wide publicity to inform the public about where the list can be accessed. Additionally, individuals whose names were deleted can address the issue with poll officials, amplifying public engagement in the electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
INDIA Bloc Protests Electoral Roll Revision; Amit Shah to Extend Manipur's President's Rule
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Votes Theft': Congress Takes a Stand in Karnataka
Jaishankar Criticizes Congress Over Indus Treaty Abeyance
Kerala Congress Protests Arrest of Nuns in Chhattisgarh
Modi Under Fire: Congress Challenges PM's Silence on Trump's Ceasefire Claims