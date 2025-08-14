Strategic Diplomacy: Qatar Hosts Crucial Gaza Peace Discussions

David Barnea, the head of Mossad, is in Qatar to reignite crucial peace talks concerning Gaza, according to information provided by two Israeli officials to Reuters on Thursday.

This diplomatic visit comes after Hamas indicated its interest in quickly resuming ceasefire negotiations, which was conveyed during a dialogue with Egypt's intelligence head in Cairo.

In parallel developments, Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's far-right Finance Minister, announced plans to advance a settlement project in the West Bank. This move could effectively 'bury' the prospect of an independent Palestinian state, according to his office.

(With inputs from agencies.)