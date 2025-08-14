Strategic Diplomacy: Qatar Hosts Crucial Gaza Peace Discussions
Mossad chief David Barnea visits Qatar to discuss reviving Gaza peace talks. This follows Hamas expressing eagerness for ceasefire negotiations with Egypt. Concurrently, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich revealed plans for a settlement in the West Bank that could obstruct the possibility of a Palestinian state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:38 IST
David Barnea, the head of Mossad, is in Qatar to reignite crucial peace talks concerning Gaza, according to information provided by two Israeli officials to Reuters on Thursday.
This diplomatic visit comes after Hamas indicated its interest in quickly resuming ceasefire negotiations, which was conveyed during a dialogue with Egypt's intelligence head in Cairo.
In parallel developments, Bezalel Smotrich, Israel's far-right Finance Minister, announced plans to advance a settlement project in the West Bank. This move could effectively 'bury' the prospect of an independent Palestinian state, according to his office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
