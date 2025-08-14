Supreme Court Orders Transparency in Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish detailed reasons for the deletion of 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral rolls. The decision aims to bring transparency to the special intensive revision (SIR) conducted in the state.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed that the list of deleted voters, with reasons for their removal, be displayed at panchayat and district offices. This move comes as a response to challenges against the revision ordered on June 24, with concerns about political implications.

The Court's orders included wide publicity through newspapers and electronic media, stressing ECI's obligation to provide clarity to the public. The directive arrives amid ongoing controversies and opposition from political figures worried about the roll's integrity before upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)