Controversial Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Case Investigation Sparks Assembly Debate

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara asserted in the Legislative Assembly that action could be undertaken against the complainant-witness in the Dharmasthala 'mass burial' case if the allegations are determined to be false by the Special Investigation Team.

He reiterated the need for a fair investigation devoid of any political or religious influence during an Assembly debate, where BJP legislators criticized the government's approach and demanded an interim report.

The SIT, assembled to investigate allegations of mass crimes in Dharmasthala, has begun probing claims of mass murder, rape, and mass burials, with the complainant alleging forced involvement in handling bodies.