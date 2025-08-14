Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Response on Plea for Jammu & Kashmir Statehood Restoration

The Supreme Court of India has sought a response from the central government on a plea for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The plea, filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and Ahmad Malik, highlights delays in statehood restoration post-Article 370 abrogation, emphasizing the impact on democratic governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday demanded a reply from the central government concerning a plea that seeks the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The court, chaired by Chief Justice B R Gavai, referenced recent events like the Pahalgam incident, indicating the urgency of addressing the issue.

The plea, presented by academicians Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Ahmad Malik, targets the lack of movement since the abrogation of Article 370. Their counsel highlighted the government's previous commitments to restore statehood, yet noted the absence of a clear timeline or actions in the last 21 months.

This legal challenge comes in the backdrop of a peaceful election environment in the region, further questioning the rationale for the delayed statehood restoration. Despite assurances, the current Union Territory status raises concerns about the erosion of democratic rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

