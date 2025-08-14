Tragedy and Arrests Amid Spain's Fiercest Wildfire Season

In the wake of Spain's devastating wildfires, a second volunteer firefighter has tragically perished. Identified as 37-year-old Jaime Aparicio, he succumbed to burns on 85% of his body while heroically battling flames in Leon.

The alarming wildfire season, one of the nation's most severe in two decades, has claimed numerous lives, including volunteer firefighter Abel Ramos, 35, and another individual near Madrid. As the situation worsens, Spanish authorities have apprehended suspects accused of arson.

Efforts to combat the fires have expanded with international aid, including water-bombing aircraft from France, while mass evacuations and community disruptions persist in affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)