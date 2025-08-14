Left Menu

India-US Relations: Navigating Turbulence and Trade

India seeks to strengthen ties with the US despite recent trade tensions. While high tariffs imposed by Washington have strained relations, talks on arms purchases continue. Indian officials hope mutual respect and shared interests will guide the partnership forward, amidst accusations of US double standards on trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:59 IST
In a recent development, India has expressed hope for strengthened relations with the United States, emphasizing mutual respect and shared interests. This comes in the wake of rising tensions due to the US's imposition of high tariffs on Indian goods.

The Indian foreign ministry confirmed that a US defense policy team is scheduled to meet in New Delhi for discussions, reassuring that the country's arms purchases from the US are still progressing. The friction arose after President Donald Trump increased tariffs as a punitive measure for India's sustained imports of Russian oil.

India criticized what it perceives as double standards by the US in targeting its oil imports and labeled the tariffs as unreasonable. However, Indian officials are optimistic that the long-standing partnership, which spans various domains, will continue to flourish beyond trade disputes, with the expectation of ongoing dialogues leading to a resolution.

