Life Sentence for Husband in Chilling Nadia District Murder Case

In a case that has shocked the Nadia district, a fast track court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife. The additional district judge ruled that Nirmal Dutta was guilty of both cruelty and murder.

The incident, which took place in Dhantala, was brought to a tragic head when Dutta attacked his wife, Sucharita Dutta, with a sharp weapon on the fateful day of September 1, 2024. The courtroom heard how violence had ensued, leaving two others injured when they tried to assist the victim.

The conviction under Sections 85 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been hailed as a triumph for justice, illustrating the court's intolerance for acts of domestic violence and murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)