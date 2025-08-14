Left Menu

Life Sentence for Husband in Chilling Nadia District Murder Case

A fast track court in Nadia sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife. Nirmal Dutta was found guilty of cruelty and murder, having killed Sucharita Dutta with a weapon in 2024. Attempts by her family to save her were met with violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranaghat | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:06 IST
Life Sentence for Husband in Chilling Nadia District Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that has shocked the Nadia district, a fast track court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife. The additional district judge ruled that Nirmal Dutta was guilty of both cruelty and murder.

The incident, which took place in Dhantala, was brought to a tragic head when Dutta attacked his wife, Sucharita Dutta, with a sharp weapon on the fateful day of September 1, 2024. The courtroom heard how violence had ensued, leaving two others injured when they tried to assist the victim.

The conviction under Sections 85 and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been hailed as a triumph for justice, illustrating the court's intolerance for acts of domestic violence and murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025