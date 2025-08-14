Left Menu

Israel's High-Stakes Settlement Moves Ignite Global Condemnation

date 2025-08-14

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has reignited tensions by reviving plans for a controversial settlement in the West Bank, intended to disconnect the area from East Jerusalem, a step his office claims will terminate hopes for a Palestinian state. The announcement has drawn substantial condemnation globally.

The project, dubbed E1, had previously been put on hold in 2012 and 2020 following international outcry. However, Smotrich claims the initiative has received backing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite the absence of immediate confirmation.

The global response has been largely negative, with the European Union, Norway, and human rights organizations sternly criticizing the move. They claim it undermines prospects for peace and violates international law. Israeli rights groups warn the endeavor could further entrench apartheid-like conditions.

