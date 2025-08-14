Israel's High-Stakes Settlement Moves Ignite Global Condemnation
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the revival of a controversial settlement project in the West Bank, aiming to sever ties with East Jerusalem. The move, backed by Netanyahu and Trump, faces widescale condemnation and risks fragmenting Palestinian hopes for statehood. The global community opposes the expansion.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has reignited tensions by reviving plans for a controversial settlement in the West Bank, intended to disconnect the area from East Jerusalem, a step his office claims will terminate hopes for a Palestinian state. The announcement has drawn substantial condemnation globally.
The project, dubbed E1, had previously been put on hold in 2012 and 2020 following international outcry. However, Smotrich claims the initiative has received backing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump, despite the absence of immediate confirmation.
The global response has been largely negative, with the European Union, Norway, and human rights organizations sternly criticizing the move. They claim it undermines prospects for peace and violates international law. Israeli rights groups warn the endeavor could further entrench apartheid-like conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Considers Skipping G20 in South Africa Amid Rising Tensions
Trump Talks Tough on Trade: Deal with India Not Yet Finalized
Trump Pushes for Unsealing Epstein-Maxwell Grand Jury Testimony
Trump's Claims Ignite Political Tensions: India Rebukes Alleged Ceasefire Mediation
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.