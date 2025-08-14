Supreme Court's Landmark Directive: A Victory for Democracy

In a significant judicial decision, the Supreme Court of India directed the Election Commission to reveal the reasons behind the exclusion of 65 lakh names from Bihar's electoral roll. The top court's ruling is seen as a crucial step toward enhancing transparency in the electoral process.

The directive has been hailed by the Congress Party as a 'massive victory for democracy.' Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal emphasised that the decision sends a strong message against attempts to manipulate the electoral process.

The Supreme Court's order also opens the door for individuals to contest their exclusion by using their Aadhaar cards, potentially increasing voter participation. This judgment is a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle to safeguard electoral integrity in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)