Supreme Court Ensures Voter Transparency Amidst Bihar Political Turmoil
The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission (EC) to disclose reasons for the exclusion of 65 lakh voters from Bihar's draft electoral rolls as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). This move aims to enhance transparency and voter confidence amidst political tensions surrounding the EC's decisions. Aadhaar will be accepted for claims.
In a significant push for transparency, the Supreme Court has mandated that the Election Commission publish details regarding the exclusion of 65 lakh voters from the draft electoral rolls in Bihar by August 19. This direction comes amidst heightened political tensions as the state approaches elections.
The court emphasized the need for transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, asserting that clarity would bolster voter confidence. The decision requires the EC to provide reasons for voter exclusion, allowing affected individuals to present Aadhaar as a valid proof of identity to reclaim their voting rights.
The directive has been hailed by Congress as a substantial victory for democracy. However, political friction persists with allegations from opposition parties pointing to purported motives behind voter disenfranchisement. As Bihar undergoes its first voter list revision since 2003, tensions continue to rise.
