Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Legislators Get Pay Raise After Nine Years

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a bill to increase salaries, allowances, and pensions for its members and ministers, marking the first such raise in nine years. The government now faces a new annual expense of Rs 105 crore. The bill was introduced and approved during the Monsoon Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:37 IST
Uttar Pradesh Legislators Get Pay Raise After Nine Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has officially passed a resolution increasing the salaries, allowances, and pensions of its members and ministers. This marks the first adjustment in nearly nine years following a recommendation made by a committee formed in the last legislative session.

The decision introduces an annual financial burden of approximately Rs 105 crore. Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Member and Minister Comfort Law (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was unanimously approved by Speaker Satish Mahana at the session's conclusion.

Significant changes include an MLA salary hike from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 and ministers' salaries from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Various allowances, including constituency, daily, and telephone, have also been revised upwards, while pensions receive a new rate structure to counter inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025