Uttar Pradesh Legislators Get Pay Raise After Nine Years

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has officially passed a resolution increasing the salaries, allowances, and pensions of its members and ministers. This marks the first adjustment in nearly nine years following a recommendation made by a committee formed in the last legislative session.

The decision introduces an annual financial burden of approximately Rs 105 crore. Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the Uttar Pradesh State Legislative Member and Minister Comfort Law (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was unanimously approved by Speaker Satish Mahana at the session's conclusion.

Significant changes include an MLA salary hike from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 and ministers' salaries from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. Various allowances, including constituency, daily, and telephone, have also been revised upwards, while pensions receive a new rate structure to counter inflationary pressures.

