Supreme Court Mandates Transparency: 65 Lakh Voters' Data to be Published

The Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh voters who were dropped from the draft rolls released on August 1.

The court's directive comes in the wake of petitions challenging ECI's move to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a state poised for upcoming elections.

According to the ruling, the omitted voters' details must be accessible online through district election officers' websites, searchable by EPIC numbers, and displayed in public offices to ensure transparency and public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)