Supreme Court Mandates Transparency: 65 Lakh Voters' Data to be Published

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of India to publish details of 65 lakh voters omitted from recent electoral rolls in Bihar. The data, including reasons for exclusion, must be accessible online and in public offices. Extensive publicity through media is mandated to inform the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has mandated the Election Commission of India (ECI) to publish details of 65 lakh voters who were dropped from the draft rolls released on August 1.

The court's directive comes in the wake of petitions challenging ECI's move to conduct a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a state poised for upcoming elections.

According to the ruling, the omitted voters' details must be accessible online through district election officers' websites, searchable by EPIC numbers, and displayed in public offices to ensure transparency and public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

