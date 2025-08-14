Left Menu

Reviving Accountability: Assurance and Petition Committees Reinstated in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the reconstitution of the assurance committee to ensure ministers' promises are monitored. The petition committee has also been revived after 28 years. Both committees include members from the ruling and opposition parties, aiming to enhance accountability in the Assembly proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to enhance accountability, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania declared the reconstitution of the assurance committee. The committee's primary aim is to track and monitor the assurances made by ministers to legislators.

Pathania addressed the media on Thursday, explaining that although such a committee existed before, it will now be reinstated to prevent instances where ministers' promises are not fulfilled or are repeatedly promised without action.

In parallel, the state Assembly has reinstated the petition committee after a hiatus of about 28 years. This initiative seeks to ensure that all legislative promises and issues are given due attention, with members from both the ruling and opposition parties working collaboratively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

