Reviving Accountability: Assurance and Petition Committees Reinstated in Himachal Pradesh

In a significant move to enhance accountability, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania declared the reconstitution of the assurance committee. The committee's primary aim is to track and monitor the assurances made by ministers to legislators.

Pathania addressed the media on Thursday, explaining that although such a committee existed before, it will now be reinstated to prevent instances where ministers' promises are not fulfilled or are repeatedly promised without action.

In parallel, the state Assembly has reinstated the petition committee after a hiatus of about 28 years. This initiative seeks to ensure that all legislative promises and issues are given due attention, with members from both the ruling and opposition parties working collaboratively.

