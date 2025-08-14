Left Menu

UN Urges Halt to Controversial West Bank Settlement

The United Nations has urged Israel to cease construction on a contentious settlement that risks severing the West Bank from East Jerusalem. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized that such settlements violate international law and hinder the possibility of a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has issued a call for Israel to halt its plans to begin work on a controversial settlement project that has faced significant delays. According to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the implementation of this project would effectively divide the West Bank from East Jerusalem, which could have severe implications for the region.

Dujarric further stated that the settlement construction would undermine the already dimming prospects of achieving a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians. The U.N. maintains that such settlements are in violation of international law and only serve to deepen the occupation.

This appeal from the United Nations adds to the mounting international concern over settlement activities in the disputed territories, as stakeholders caution against actions that could further destabilize the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

