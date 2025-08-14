UN Urges Halt to Controversial West Bank Settlement
The United Nations has urged Israel to cease construction on a contentious settlement that risks severing the West Bank from East Jerusalem. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric emphasized that such settlements violate international law and hinder the possibility of a two-state solution.
This appeal from the United Nations adds to the mounting international concern over settlement activities in the disputed territories, as stakeholders caution against actions that could further destabilize the geopolitical landscape.
