Privilege Clash: Lok Sabha Speaker Reacts to Breach Notice

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to secure a 'factual note' from the Jharkhand government, following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's breach of privilege notice against key state officials, including the chief secretary and DGP.

Official sources confirmed that the Secretariat urgently sought this information to present to Speaker Om Birla, as a privilege committee is not currently active. Dubey filed his notice after facing an FIR, along with another MP, for allegedly causing a ruckus at Baidyanath Dham temple.

Dubey argues the charges are false and politically motivated, emphasizing his role as a temple board trustee. He contends their temple visit during the 'Shrawan Mela' was purely devotional, not disruptive. The Speaker's decision on the matter is pending the required note from the MHA.

(With inputs from agencies.)