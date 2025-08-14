Left Menu

Privilege Clash: Lok Sabha Speaker Reacts to Breach Notice

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has asked for a 'factual note' from Jharkhand after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's breach of privilege notice against state officials. Dubey claims false charges were filed against him during a temple visit. The Speaker will decide the next steps after receiving the note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:17 IST
Privilege Clash: Lok Sabha Speaker Reacts to Breach Notice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to secure a 'factual note' from the Jharkhand government, following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's breach of privilege notice against key state officials, including the chief secretary and DGP.

Official sources confirmed that the Secretariat urgently sought this information to present to Speaker Om Birla, as a privilege committee is not currently active. Dubey filed his notice after facing an FIR, along with another MP, for allegedly causing a ruckus at Baidyanath Dham temple.

Dubey argues the charges are false and politically motivated, emphasizing his role as a temple board trustee. He contends their temple visit during the 'Shrawan Mela' was purely devotional, not disruptive. The Speaker's decision on the matter is pending the required note from the MHA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025