Left Menu

Court Rules Against NFL in Flores Bias Arbitration

A federal appeals court blocked the NFL from handling Brian Flores' racial bias lawsuit through its arbitration process. The ruling found that Commissioner Goodell's arbitration authority was unfair. Flores sued the league over discriminatory hiring practices under the Rooney Rule, highlighting issues faced by Black coaching candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:22 IST
Court Rules Against NFL in Flores Bias Arbitration

A federal appeals court in Manhattan has ruled that the NFL cannot compel arbitration in Brian Flores' racial discrimination case, citing concerns about the fairness of the arbitration process headed by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the arbitration provision in the NFL's constitution was "plainly unenforceable," arguing that it would deny Flores any meaningful arbitration.

Flores, who is Black and serves as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator, filed a lawsuit in February 2022, claiming racial bias in hiring practices under the NFL's Rooney Rule, which defendants, including the New York Giants and Houston Texans, have denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025