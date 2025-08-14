Court Rules Against NFL in Flores Bias Arbitration
A federal appeals court blocked the NFL from handling Brian Flores' racial bias lawsuit through its arbitration process. The ruling found that Commissioner Goodell's arbitration authority was unfair. Flores sued the league over discriminatory hiring practices under the Rooney Rule, highlighting issues faced by Black coaching candidates.
A federal appeals court in Manhattan has ruled that the NFL cannot compel arbitration in Brian Flores' racial discrimination case, citing concerns about the fairness of the arbitration process headed by Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the arbitration provision in the NFL's constitution was "plainly unenforceable," arguing that it would deny Flores any meaningful arbitration.
Flores, who is Black and serves as the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator, filed a lawsuit in February 2022, claiming racial bias in hiring practices under the NFL's Rooney Rule, which defendants, including the New York Giants and Houston Texans, have denied.
(With inputs from agencies.)
