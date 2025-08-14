Unity in Diversity: CBCI Addresses Minority Safety on Independence Day

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has voiced deep concerns over recent attacks on minorities, urging immediate action to preserve harmony in the nation. President Andrews Thazhath emphasized the crucial role of independence, noting its growing importance in times when freedom, equality, and justice are repeatedly challenged.

Ahead of Independence Day, Thazhath highlighted the necessity of safeguarding the constitutional rights and values for every citizen. He advocated for a celebration of unity, justice, and recognition of Christian contributions to India's nation-building efforts, naming notable figures in the freedom struggle and ongoing community contributions in various sectors.

The CBCI also brought attention to incidents affecting the Christian community, including the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh and attacks in Maharashtra and Odisha, stressing the urgency of addressing these issues to foster a society rooted in safety, dignity, and mutual respect.

