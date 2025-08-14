Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: CBCI Addresses Minority Safety on Independence Day

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) stresses the importance of safeguarding minority rights and upholding constitutional values amid recent attacks. CBCI president Andrews Thazhath underscores the significance of celebrating unity and justice on Independence Day, highlighting the contributions of Christians to nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:36 IST
Unity in Diversity: CBCI Addresses Minority Safety on Independence Day
The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) has voiced deep concerns over recent attacks on minorities, urging immediate action to preserve harmony in the nation. President Andrews Thazhath emphasized the crucial role of independence, noting its growing importance in times when freedom, equality, and justice are repeatedly challenged.

Ahead of Independence Day, Thazhath highlighted the necessity of safeguarding the constitutional rights and values for every citizen. He advocated for a celebration of unity, justice, and recognition of Christian contributions to India's nation-building efforts, naming notable figures in the freedom struggle and ongoing community contributions in various sectors.

The CBCI also brought attention to incidents affecting the Christian community, including the arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh and attacks in Maharashtra and Odisha, stressing the urgency of addressing these issues to foster a society rooted in safety, dignity, and mutual respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

