Serial Train Robber Arrested in Gorakhpur

In a significant breakthrough, the Government Railway Police in Gorakhpur have apprehended a notorious criminal linked to a series of train robberies. Govind Gaur, also known as Rudra, has been detained, bringing relief to travelers in the region.

Gaur, who has been incarcerated four times previously, was known for orchestrating robberies on trains, particularly around the outer sections near stations. According to police, Rudra and his gang would often assault their victims with sticks before making off with mobile phones and wallets.

Upon his arrest at the Gorakhpur Cantt railway station, law enforcement officials recovered three stolen mobile phones and a country-made pistol from Gaur. However, three members of his gang, dubbed the 'Gangster Gang', are still on the run. The police continue their search to bring the remaining criminals to justice.