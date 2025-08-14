Left Menu

Newborn Theft at Sagar Hospital: Two Women Arrested

In Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, two women were arrested for allegedly abducting a newborn from Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital. The infant was safely rescued after police intercepted a bus at Karra Pur. The accused claimed they wanted a son for their family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:24 IST
Newborn Theft at Sagar Hospital: Two Women Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, apprehended two women for the alleged abduction of a newborn from the government-run Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital. Police have confirmed the child has been rescued and is in good health.

Additional Superintendent Lokesh Sinha disclosed that CCTV footage led to the arrest of the suspects. The women, one aged 70, were tracked to a bus in the Karra Pur area. They admitted to the crime, citing a lack of a son in their family as their motive.

Dr. P S Thakur, the Dean of BMC, announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the incident. A security guard on duty has emerged as a suspect, while another who assisted police will be honored. The hospital ensured the newborn underwent a medical examination and is safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025