Newborn Theft at Sagar Hospital: Two Women Arrested

Authorities in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, apprehended two women for the alleged abduction of a newborn from the government-run Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital. Police have confirmed the child has been rescued and is in good health.

Additional Superintendent Lokesh Sinha disclosed that CCTV footage led to the arrest of the suspects. The women, one aged 70, were tracked to a bus in the Karra Pur area. They admitted to the crime, citing a lack of a son in their family as their motive.

Dr. P S Thakur, the Dean of BMC, announced the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate the incident. A security guard on duty has emerged as a suspect, while another who assisted police will be honored. The hospital ensured the newborn underwent a medical examination and is safe.

