Shopkeeper Nabbed for Luring and Assaulting Minors

Authorities have registered a case against a shopkeeper accused of sexually assaulting two young boys after enticing them with candies in the Ubhaon area.

The alleged incident occurred on August 11 when the shopkeeper, identified as Afzal Ansari, lured the boys, aged eight and nine, into his shop with sweets.

Following the assault, which Ansari tried to keep secret through threats, family members were informed, leading to an immediate complaint and subsequent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)