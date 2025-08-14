Left Menu

Shopkeeper Nabbed for Luring and Assaulting Minors

A shopkeeper in the Ubhaon area faces charges for allegedly luring two minor boys with candies and sexually assaulting them. An FIR has been filed, and police are actively seeking the accused, who is still at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:38 IST
Shopkeeper Nabbed for Luring and Assaulting Minors
Shopkeeper
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have registered a case against a shopkeeper accused of sexually assaulting two young boys after enticing them with candies in the Ubhaon area.

The alleged incident occurred on August 11 when the shopkeeper, identified as Afzal Ansari, lured the boys, aged eight and nine, into his shop with sweets.

Following the assault, which Ansari tried to keep secret through threats, family members were informed, leading to an immediate complaint and subsequent investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025