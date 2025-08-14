Shopkeeper Nabbed for Luring and Assaulting Minors
A shopkeeper in the Ubhaon area faces charges for allegedly luring two minor boys with candies and sexually assaulting them. An FIR has been filed, and police are actively seeking the accused, who is still at large.
Authorities have registered a case against a shopkeeper accused of sexually assaulting two young boys after enticing them with candies in the Ubhaon area.
The alleged incident occurred on August 11 when the shopkeeper, identified as Afzal Ansari, lured the boys, aged eight and nine, into his shop with sweets.
Following the assault, which Ansari tried to keep secret through threats, family members were informed, leading to an immediate complaint and subsequent investigation.
