Left Menu

Countdown to Clean: MPPCB's Plan for Union Carbide's Toxic Ash Disposal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has given the MP Pollution Control Board four weeks to present a plan for disposing of ash generated from the incineration of toxic waste at Union Carbide's site in Dhar district. The tragedy of Bhopal, which claimed thousands of lives in 1984, continues to stir legal and environmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:51 IST
Countdown to Clean: MPPCB's Plan for Union Carbide's Toxic Ash Disposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has extended a four-week grace period to the MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) for devising a disposal plan for ash produced by burning toxic waste from Union Carbide's plant in Dhar district. This decision comes following a request from the MPPCB for additional time.

The legacy of the Bhopal gas tragedy, in which toxic methyl isocyanate leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory, causing thousands of deaths and injuries, persists as legal wranglings continue. Alok Pratap Singh's 2004 public interest litigation, which sought the waste disposal, now moves forward as a suo motu petition following his death.

Consequently, the court is dealing with claims of radioactive ash substances and necessary technology, previously unavailable in India. With the final incineration of overhead 358 tonnes of toxic waste, the pressure mounts for the MPPCB to finalize a clearance timetable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025