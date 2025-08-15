Life Sentence for Convicts in Gurugram BJP Leader's Murder Case

A Gurugram court has handed down a life sentence to five individuals found guilty of murdering local BJP leader and former Sohna market committee vice president, Sukhbir Khatana, known as Sukhi. The decision was announced on Thursday, alongside a fine of Rs 1 lakh imposed on each of the convicts.

The homicide, which occurred on September 1, 2022, involved the daylight shooting of Khatana by armed attackers at a Raymonds showroom near Sadar Bazaar. Khatana's son, Anurag, alleged that his uncle, Chaman, was the mastermind, leading to an FIR at the Civil Lines police station.

The Special Task Force (STF) apprehended 20 individuals, including Chaman, in connection with the crime. On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan pronounced five of them, including Chaman, Yogesh, Deepak, Arun alias Ankul, and Rahul, guilty and subsequently sentenced them to life imprisonment.